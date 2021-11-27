Truist Securities Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $204.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

ADI stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

