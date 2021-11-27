trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Equities analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce sales of $103.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 96.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 1,935,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,819. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.