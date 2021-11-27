Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.