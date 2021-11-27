Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $296,320.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $296,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

