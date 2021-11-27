Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 56,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

