Travala.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.33 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $135.25 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,681,087 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

