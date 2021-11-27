Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 936.3% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.9 days.

TRATF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Traton has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

