TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $790.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $700.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.65.

TDG opened at $561.29 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

