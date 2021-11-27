TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Sells $116,164.75 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

