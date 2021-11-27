Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $958.20

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.20 ($12.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.59). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 15,413 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,003.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 958.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £293.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

