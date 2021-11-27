Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 1.7%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 3,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

