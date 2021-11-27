Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$21,780.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,406,566.24.

Earl Henry Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84.

TOU opened at C$44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

