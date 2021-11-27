Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 319,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

