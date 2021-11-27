TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.