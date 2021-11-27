Tiaa Fsb Sells 898 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $269.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

