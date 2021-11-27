Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,179 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.