Tiaa Fsb Sells 46,725 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

