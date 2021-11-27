Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

