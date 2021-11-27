Tiaa Fsb Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.