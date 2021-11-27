Tiaa Fsb Has $4.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $257.86 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.34 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

