Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 88,994 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,994 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.