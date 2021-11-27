Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 487 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SMART Global were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

SGH opened at $57.67 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

