Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,611 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $106.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

