Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

