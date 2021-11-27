Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

