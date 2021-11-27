Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

NLSN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

