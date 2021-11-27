THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of THK stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. THK has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

