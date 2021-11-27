The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

