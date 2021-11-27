The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

