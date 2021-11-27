The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 78.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

