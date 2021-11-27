The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. The LGL Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 6,202 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGL shares. TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. On average, analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

