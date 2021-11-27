The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 15th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of EL opened at $334.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day moving average of $321.68. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

