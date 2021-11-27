The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,021 shares of company stock valued at $102,128,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

