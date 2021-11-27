TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 14th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 491.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

TFSL stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

