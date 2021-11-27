Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.35. 194,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,182. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

