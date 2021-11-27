Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $76,272.30 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $184.35 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

