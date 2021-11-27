Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in November

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEZNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.