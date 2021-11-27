Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

