Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

