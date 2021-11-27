Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

