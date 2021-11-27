Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 4,949 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

