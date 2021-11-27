Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

