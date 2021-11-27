Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

