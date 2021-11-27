Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.