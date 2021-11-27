Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 84,355 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

