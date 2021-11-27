Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

