Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

