Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

