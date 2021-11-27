Tachyon Protocol Trading Down 4.3% This Week (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $668,420.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00105000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

