Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSMXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.